Home vandals

POLICE were called after three youths tried to break into Eastfield House in Whitchurch.

The trio smashed a window at the former care home in Eastfield Lane at 8.30pm on Thursday last week.

A passer-by noticed them after hearing the sound of breaking glass. He called out and they ran away.

The home was closed last year for refurbishment and boarded up.

Majesticare, which owns the property, has not commented on why the refurbishment work has not begun and the parish council has expressed concern.