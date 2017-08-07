Machinery theft

Fight to have new school in village neighbourhood plan
SUPPORTERS of plans to relocate Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 07 August 2017
TWO chainsaws and a hedge trimmer were stolen when a shed in Kennylands Road, Sonning Common, was broken into between 8pm on Monday and 2.30pm on Tuesday.
07 August 2017
More News:
Fight to have new school in village neighbourhood plan
SUPPORTERS of plans to relocate Goring Primary ... [more]
Watlington teenager crowned European eventing champion
THERE was success last weekend for a Watlington ... [more]
POLL: Have your say