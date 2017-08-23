Wednesday, 23 August 2017

Police manhunt after bar assault

Police manhunt after bar assault

A MAN is wanted by police in connection with an assault at a Henley nightspot.

Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image in the hope someone will come forward and identify him.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was out with friends at Magoos bar in Hart Street at about 1.30am on June 18 when he was approached by an unknown man who assaulted him.

He struck his head down on to the table before leaving the premises straight after.

The victim sustained deep cuts to his face which required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, PC Emma Bailey, based in Henley, said: “This was an unprovoked attack which caused nasty injuries to the victim.”

If you have any information, call police on 101, quoting reference 43170177490, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

