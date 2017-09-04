Coursers alert

Green-fingered couple snap up most show prizes (again)
A WARNING has been issued to farmers about suspected hare coursers in the Henley area.
A green Honda CRV containing four men and a number of lurchers was chased off an estate near Henley on August 22. The same vehicle was later seen driving at speed in the Ashampstead area.
On the same day, a blue Toyota RAV 4 was also chased off an estate near Henley.
Dog-related crime should be reported to Thames Valley Police on 101.
