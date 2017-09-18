Fresh appeal

POLICE have made new appeal for witnesses to a sexual assault in Goring.

A 25-year-old woman was cycling along the footpath between Elvendon Road and Lockstile Way at 12.35am on August 5 when she was approached by a group of five youths, one of whom touched her inappropriately.

He is described as about 5ft 11in, slim and with brown hair in a centre parting.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.