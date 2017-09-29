Man charged with multiple drug offences

Cancer survivor Charlie is special guest at charity fun day
Friday, 29 September 2017
A MAN from Henley has been charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis.
Harrison Bonner-Davies, 22, of Lawson Road, was charged on Wednesday on suspicion of possession of a class A drug and a class B drug.
He is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on October 31.
29 September 2017
