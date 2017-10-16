Monday, 16 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Man denies jogger attack

A MAN from Kidmore End has denied the attempted murder of a woman and causing actual bodily harm.

Callum Mcphee, of Chalkhouse Green Lane, appeared before Judge Peter Ross at Oxford Crown Court on Friday via videolink from Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes and was remanded in custody.

The charges relate to an attack on a woman as she was out jogging in Tanners Lane, Chalkhouse Green, on July 23. 

The judge set a trial date of January 15.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33