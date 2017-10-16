Man denies jogger attack

Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
A HALF-HOURLY train service on the Henley branch ... [more]
Monday, 16 October 2017
A MAN from Kidmore End has denied the attempted murder of a woman and causing actual bodily harm.
Callum Mcphee, of Chalkhouse Green Lane, appeared before Judge Peter Ross at Oxford Crown Court on Friday via videolink from Woodhill Prison in Milton Keynes and was remanded in custody.
The charges relate to an attack on a woman as she was out jogging in Tanners Lane, Chalkhouse Green, on July 23.
The judge set a trial date of January 15.
