Monday, 30 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Conmen alert

CONMEN pretending to be door-to-door salesmen are calling at homes in Whitchurch, police have warned.

The criminals, known as “Nottingham knockers”, sell household products at grossly inflated prices while claiming to be former convicts who are participating in a rehabilitation scheme. However, no such scheme exists and any identification which they carry is bogus.

Anyone receiving such a visit should report it by calling 101, giving a description of the individual.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33