Conmen alert

CONMEN pretending to be door-to-door salesmen are calling at homes in Whitchurch, police have warned.

The criminals, known as “Nottingham knockers”, sell household products at grossly inflated prices while claiming to be former convicts who are participating in a rehabilitation scheme. However, no such scheme exists and any identification which they carry is bogus.

Anyone receiving such a visit should report it by calling 101, giving a description of the individual.