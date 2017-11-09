Four held at restaurant in immigration raid

FOUR men were arrested by immigration officers in a raid at a Wargrave restaurant.

The Bangladeshis, who were suspected of working in the country illegally, were held at Haweli in High Street on Wednesday last week.

They included two 27-year-olds who had overstayed their visas, a 33-year-old with no permission to work and a 37-year-old who had entered the country illegally. All four face deportation.

The restaurant was temporarily closed while a compliance order was issued by Reading magistrates.

The order requires the business to check its employees’ right to work in the UK, allow immigration officers to inspect the premises and inform immigration enforcement in writing before opening any other business.

It will remain in force until November 1 next year.

Restaurant manager Raj Miah said the business had co-operated with the Home Office and provided paperwork proving the men’s right to work in the country.

He said two of the men were not employees but lived in flats owned by the business.

He said: “We have everyone on file. Sometimes, even if all the paperwork is submitted, if they have suspicions that someone isn’t meant to be here they can detain and later release them.”

The Home Office said it had not received any paperwork.

The restaurant could be fined up to £20,000 for each man unless it can show that it checked for documents.

Haweli previously operated from another property in High Street and moved to its current premises across the road earlier this year.

Raids on the restaurant’s sister business in Tywford in 2014 and earlier this year found nine illegal workers and the business was fined £90,000.