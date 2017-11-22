Mermaid statue pushed in to river

A mermaid statue on Red Lion Lawn in Henley has been pushed in to the river.

The statue, which was installed in 2013, was dumped in about 6ft of water overnight today (Wednesday), along with umbrellas and awnings from the lawn.

Tables on the lawn in Thames Side were also left upended. Henley Town Council is arranging for the statue to be pulled out later today and will also seek compensation from insurers.

Mayor Kellie Hinton said: “It’s terrible. We were just discussing the mermaid last night with members of the public asking about it.

“The fact that it’s been dumped in the river today is extraordinary.”

The statue will be kept in storage after it is retrieved until it can be reinstalled, while the council will also look at CCTV cameras nearby to try and identify the culprits.

The 6ft 6in, 370lb sculpture was donated by Koh i Noor, a German company which offered the statues to 20 locations around the world, and was designed by French artist Amaryllis Bataille.

Under the terms of the council’s contract with the company, the piece can be sold at any time for a minimum price of 15,000 euros plus VAT and be replaced with a similar sculpture.

From the proceeds, at least 5,000 euros would be given to a charity chosen by the council and Koh i Noor with the rest going towards the cost of manufacturing a new figure.