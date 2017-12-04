Monday, 04 December 2017

Drink driving - not worth the risk

THAMES Valley Police launch their pre-Christmas campaign against drink/drug driving today (Friday).

Throughout December, officers will be carrying out extra patrols at all times of the day and night based on tip-offs about suspected offenders.

The campaign is aimed at reducing the number of people killed and injured on the roads.

During last year’s campaign, 19 people were arrested in South Oxfordshire and a total of 316 people were arrested across the Thames Valley, down from 325 in the previous year.

