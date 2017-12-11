Monday, 11 December 2017

Fraudsters known as Nottingham knockers at work

RESIDENTS of Henley and Shiplake have been warned to beware of fraudsters.

Groups of cold-callers known as “Nottingham knockers” have been targeting houses on the Wootton Manor estate and in Eizabeth Road, Henley, and Bolney Road, Lower Shiplake, attempting to sell household goods.

Police say the goods may be low quality and the callers may be inspecting houses for valuables to steal later.

