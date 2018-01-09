Cherub statues stolen from garden

TWO cherub statues have been stolen from the garden of a house in Fawley, near Henley.

The lead figures, which date back to the 18th century, are 23 and 34 inches high and were mounted on a square base.

One cherub is holding a basket of flowers and the other is holding a sickle and a sheaf of wheat.

The theft took place at the property, which is on the road between Round Hill and Crockmore Farm, overnight on Wednesday last week between 6pm and 10.30am the following day.

The thieves had used an angle grinder to cut off the statues.

Anyone with information should call the non-emergency 101 number and quote crime reference number 43180003216 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Last month, a statue of the Greek god Pan given by Sir William McAlpine to his wife as a birthday present was stolen from their home in Fawley Hill.

The 5ft lead statue, which is worth about £2,000, was taken between 4pm and midnight on December 15.

Lady McAlpine said at the time that “suspicious” vehicles had been spotted in the Fawley area recently.