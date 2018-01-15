Monday, 15 January 2018

Shop attacker sentenced

A WOMAN from Henley has been ordered to complete 180 hours of community service for assaulting a police officer.

Stephanie Wildman, 40, of Gainsborough Crescent, was also convicted of theft and criminal damage following an incident at the Tesco store in Reading Road, Henley, on December 21.

She was also ordered to pay £107.99 in compensation and a £85 victim surcharge when she was sentenced at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday last week.

