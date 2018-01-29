Benches theft

Pond wall is in danger of collapse, says councillor
A WALL separating a pond from a road in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 29 January 2018
TWO memorial benches were stolen from their bases along the path by the river in Henley between January 6 and 9.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101.
29 January 2018
Couple mark 30 years at village store with a party
THE owners of a Goring newsagent and grocer are ... [more]
Leaking bus shelter cheaper to repair than replace
A NEW shelter in Sonning Common could be modified ... [more]
