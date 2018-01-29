Van stolen

Pond wall is in danger of collapse, says councillor
A WALL separating a pond from a road in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 29 January 2018
A VAN was stolen from a house in Cooper Road, Henley, in the early hours on Tuesday.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101. The red Ford transit has a white stripe on the bonnet and two rear roof lowlight hazard beacons.
29 January 2018
