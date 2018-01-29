Monday, 29 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Van stolen

A VAN was stolen from a house in Cooper Road, Henley, in the early hours on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101. The red Ford transit has a white stripe on the bonnet and two rear roof lowlight hazard beacons.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33