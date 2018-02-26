Lead thefts

Campaign fights threat of green belt development
CAMPAIGNERS are appealing for support to stop new ... [more]
Monday, 26 February 2018
POLICE are hunting lead thieves who struck twice on February 13.
The first theft happened at a house in Shiplake and the second at a house in Ruperts Lane, Henley. Police said the offenders made off in a white van.
Anyone with information should call police on 101.
26 February 2018
