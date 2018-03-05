Van damaged

Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
SEVEN fire crews from two counties tackled a ... [more]
Monday, 05 March 2018
A DRILL was used in an attempt to break into a van parked in Green Lane, Henley, during the night of February 13.
Police said the van’s rear door lock was damaged.
On the same night a number of items was stolen in a break-in at a shed in Old Bix Road, Henley.
05 March 2018
