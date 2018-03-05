Monday, 05 March 2018

Van damaged

A DRILL was used in an attempt to break into a van parked in Green Lane, Henley, during the night of February 13.

Police said the van’s rear door lock was damaged.

On the same night a number of items was stolen in a break-in at a shed in Old Bix Road, Henley.

