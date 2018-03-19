Van thefts

Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
Monday, 19 March 2018
THIEVES stole a van and tools from two others in Henley during Monday night.
The white Ford Transit was stolen from Greys Road and power tools were taken from a van parked in Gainsborough Hill and another parked in Berkshire Road.
Police are appealing for witnesses to call 101.
19 March 2018
