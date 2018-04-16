Bird killed

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
Monday, 16 April 2018
A CANADA goose was killed and another seriously injured in a crossbow attack.
The birds were found off the Thames Path, a short distance upstream from Reading Bridge in Caversham, at the weekend.
The discovery was made by a rescue team from the charity Swan Support.
The injured bird had a crossbow arrow through its body. It is being cared for by a veterinary clinic in Slough and is expected to make a full recovery.
