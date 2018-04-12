Thursday, 12 April 2018

Knifeman robs village shop

A SHOP in Sonning Common was raided by a man carrying a knife.

He threatened two members of staff before taking cash from the safe at the Co-op in Wood Lane at 10pm on Sunday.

The man entered the shop and ordered one staff member to take him to the safe and another to lay on the floor.

He then took the cash before telling both victims to lay on the floor and wait there for one minute.

The thief, who was wearing a dark-coloured hooded jacket, then ran out of the shop towards Peppard Road. 

Police have released CCTV images.

Det Sgt Alun Watkins, the investigating officer, said: “This was a very frightening incident for the victims, and we believe this robbery is linked to a number of similar offences across the three counties of the Thames Valley.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 43180104891.

