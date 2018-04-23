Speeding fine

A MAN from Henley has been fined for speeding in Greys Road.

Brian Sugg, 51, of Berkshire Road, admitted driving at 37mph in a 30mph area on July 5 when he appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court.

He was ordered to pay a fine of £184, a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85 and his driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.