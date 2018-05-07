Man charged

A MAN has been charged with drink-driving after a car crashed into a house in Noble Road, Henley, shortly after 5pm on Friday.

The vehicle ploughed through iron railings at the front of the property and cracked a section of brickwork beside the front door.

Samuel Boulter, 26, of Henley Gate, off Reading Road, Henley, is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on May 15.