Man charged

A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
Monday, 07 May 2018
A MAN has been charged with drink-driving after a car crashed into a house in Noble Road, Henley, shortly after 5pm on Friday.
The vehicle ploughed through iron railings at the front of the property and cracked a section of brickwork beside the front door.
Samuel Boulter, 26, of Henley Gate, off Reading Road, Henley, is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on May 15.
