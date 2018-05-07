A MAN who was arrested after a racial incident at an restaurant in Henley has been released without charge.

The 29-year-old, from Abingdon, was held after staff and customers at the Spice Merchant in Thames Side were abused and physically attacked at 9.50pm on November 13.

Two men entered the premises and one began throwing furniture and racially abusing customers.

He pushed manager Hasan Chowdhury to the ground, causing a cut on his hand.