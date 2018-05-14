Monday, 14 May 2018

Drink driver

A WOMAN from Peppard has been banned from driving for 20 months after admitting drink driving.

Alison Morrison, 59, of Stoke Row Road, was also fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

She admitted driving above the legal alcohol limit in Stoke Row Road on April 16 and 17 at Banbury Magistrates’ Court.

