Teen bailed

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
Monday, 21 May 2018
A TEENAGER from Henley was arrested after a car was stolen from Kingwood.
The 16-year-old boy has been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage and possession of a bladed article in a public place on April 12.
It relates to a series of incidents in Sonning Common and Kingwood. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference 43180109717.
21 May 2018
More News:
Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
No victory as tables are turned in annual schools quiz
TEAMS of parents and school staff went ... [more]
Guitar concert with tapas and wine raises £1,800 for hospice charity
A CONCERT in Sonning Common raised £1,800 for Sue ... [more]
POLL: Have your say