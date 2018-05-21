Teen bailed

A TEENAGER from Henley was arrested after a car was stolen from Kingwood.

The 16-year-old boy has been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage and possession of a bladed article in a public place on April 12.

It relates to a series of incidents in Sonning Common and Kingwood. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference 43180109717.