Cars targeted

POLICE are investigating a spate of thefts from vehicles in Watlington and Lewknor.

The number plates were stolen from a vehicle parked in Lewknor High Street and another in Watlington Road.

A vehicle parked in Hollandridge Lane, Watlington, was broken into and a pair of shoes was stolen and a pair of trainers were taken from a vehicle in the Cowleaze Wood car park.

All the offences took place on May 10 and police are appealing for witnesses.