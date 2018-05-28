Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cars targeted

POLICE are investigating a spate of thefts from vehicles in Watlington and Lewknor.

The number plates were stolen from a vehicle parked in Lewknor High Street and another in Watlington Road.

A vehicle parked in Hollandridge Lane, Watlington, was broken into and a pair of shoes was stolen and a pair of trainers were taken from a vehicle in the Cowleaze Wood car park.

All the offences took place on May 10 and police are appealing for witnesses.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33