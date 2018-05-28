Cars targeted

Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
A BOY notched up a hat-trick of victories in ... [more]
Tuesday, 29 May 2018
POLICE are investigating a spate of thefts from vehicles in Watlington and Lewknor.
The number plates were stolen from a vehicle parked in Lewknor High Street and another in Watlington Road.
A vehicle parked in Hollandridge Lane, Watlington, was broken into and a pair of shoes was stolen and a pair of trainers were taken from a vehicle in the Cowleaze Wood car park.
All the offences took place on May 10 and police are appealing for witnesses.
28 May 2018
More News:
Women walk through the night for cancer charity
A TEAM of staff from a Wargrave school raised ... [more]
Police under fire again for lack of presence in village
POLICING in Sonning Common has been criticised by ... [more]
POLL: Have your say