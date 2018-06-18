Man jailed for wielding fake gun and driving dangerously

A MAN who wielded a fake gun in a bid to scare off a gang of men has been jailed.

Alan Bumpass, 24, of Sunnyside, Benson, had denied one count of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

A jury at Oxford Crown Court returned a verdict of guilty after just over an hour of deliberation.

His trial heard that Bumpass was seen in The Street, Crowmarsh Gifford, wielding the fake gun and chasing a gang of three men on November 15.

At his sentencing hearing, the court heard he had been bailed only three weeks beforehand after an incident of dangerous driving and driving without insurance or a licence.

Prosecutor Stephen Earnshaw said Bumpass was spotted driving erratically at Bradstocks Way, Sutton Courtenay, on October 26 with another man on his bonnet. When police eventually caught up with him they had to use pepper spray to stop him from trying to escape.

In mitigation, Richard Davies said that Bumpass was “remorseful” about the driving incident and said the firearm offence was motivated by the belief that the men he had pursued had been up to no good.

Sentencing, Judge Peter Ross said: “Those involved in carrying even imitation firearms on the street and who are prepared to use them to threaten and discharge shots must appreciate it will end in immediate sentences of imprisonment.”

Bumpass was jailed for two years for the imitation firearm offence to run consecutively with six months for dangerous driving.

He was also disqualified from driving for one year with a

15-month extension applied on account of his jail term.