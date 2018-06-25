Monday, 25 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Travellers told to go

TRAVELLERS have pitched up on a beauty spot near Whitchurch.

Six caravans carrying about 20 occupants arrived at Pangbourne Meadow, on the opposite bank of the River Thames, on Wednesday last week.

A chain on a gate leading to the site was cut.

The parish council, which owns the land, says it held an “amicable” meeting with the travellers during which they were given an eviction order.

The travellers said they intended to leave by the end of this week.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33