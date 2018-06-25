Travellers told to go

Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
TRAVELLERS have pitched up on a beauty spot near Whitchurch.
Six caravans carrying about 20 occupants arrived at Pangbourne Meadow, on the opposite bank of the River Thames, on Wednesday last week.
A chain on a gate leading to the site was cut.
The parish council, which owns the land, says it held an “amicable” meeting with the travellers during which they were given an eviction order.
The travellers said they intended to leave by the end of this week.
