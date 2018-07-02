Other traders left shocked

TRADERS in Watlington were shocked by the raid.

Harriet Holgate, who runs an interior design shop in High Street, said: “I’m very worried. Nothing like this has happened in my seven years in Watlington.”

Catherine Johnson, who runs the Italian Handbag Company nearby, said: “It’s horrifying. I’ve lived in this area for more than 15 years and I’ve never known anything like that happen. It really does make you think and make you feel vulnerable.”

Tom Calnan, of Calnan Brothers butchers, said: “You don’t expect it to happen in a nice place like Watlington.” Loraine Daniels, who runs lighting shop Bella Luce, said: “It’s sad that there are people out there that feel the need to do that.

“It’s sad for the Co-op and for the community who may lose their cashpoint as a result.”

Ian Hill, vice-chairman of Watlington Parish Cuncil, said: “I was shocked that it could take place and how brazen they were in their approach.

“The people I have spoken to think it’s unfortunate but, in practical terms, I think they were concerned whether we’d get a cash machine back. The shop did an amazing job, just carrying on in spite of everything and people were grateful for that.”