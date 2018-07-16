Driver fined for speeding

Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
AN invasive river weed is now at “miniscule” ... [more]
Monday, 16 July 2018
A MAN from Benson has been fined £293 and given four points on his driving licence for speeding.
Gary Peedle, 46, of Port Hill Road, was convicted of driving at 41mph in a 30mph zone in Beggarsbush Hill, Benson, on October 23.
He was also ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs at Oxford Magistrates’ Court.
16 July 2018
More News:
Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
AN invasive river weed is now at “miniscule” ... [more]
Cable firm should clean pavements, says resident
A MAN has complained that pavements near his home ... [more]
All kinds of music at community choir’s summer concert
MORE than 100 people took part in Nottakwire’s ... [more]
POLL: Have your say