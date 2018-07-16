Monday, 16 July 2018

Driver fined for speeding

A MAN from Benson has been fined £293 and given four points on his driving licence for speeding.

Gary Peedle, 46, of Port Hill Road, was convicted of driving at 41mph in a 30mph zone in Beggarsbush Hill, Benson, on October 23.

He was also ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs at Oxford Magistrates’ Court.

