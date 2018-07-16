Regatta arrests at 10-year low

ARRESTS during this year’s Henley Royal Regatta were at the lowest level for at least a decade.

Only nine people were taken into custody compared with 36 in 2017 while just 16 crimes were recorded across the five days.

There were six assaults, three public order offences, two thefts, two sexual assaults, a robbery, a breach of an antisocial behaviour order and one count of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Three people have been charged while three other were fined and one was given a caution.

There were 32 arrests in 2016, 35 in 2015, 15 in 2014, 26 in 2013, 25 in 2012, 45 in 2011, about 20 in 2010 and 28 in 2009.

Last year, there were also two allegations of rape, neither of which resulted in charges despite three arrests in connection with one of them.

Det Insp Mike Bettington, of Loddon Valley police station in Earley, said: “This year’s regatta passed without major incident and the number of recorded crimes has reduced compared withlast year’s event.

“I would like to thank the community and our partners for their co-operation and support over the weekend.”