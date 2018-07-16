Monday, 16 July 2018

Man held for pub attack

A MAN from Henley has been arrested on suspicion of assault, criminal damage, affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The 28-year-old is in police custody having been taken to hospital for treatment following a series of incidents in which part of the facade of the Bull on Bell Street pub was damaged on Monday.

Emma Sweet, marketing manager for Brakspear, which owns the pub, said the pub was closed at the time of the incident and the damage was repaired on Tuesday.

