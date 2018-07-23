Man admits pub attack

A MAN from Henley has pleaded guilty to three charges after the front of a pub was damaged.

Banciu Mihai-Alexandru, 28, of Bell Street, appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday last week following the incident at The Bull on Bell Street on Monday last week.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 and one count of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.

Mihai-Alexandru has been bailed and will appear at the same court on November 16.