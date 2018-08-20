Drugs raid

ARMED police raided a house in Sonning Common and seized cannabis, a knife and six mobile phones.

Officers executed a drugs warrant at the property in Sedgewell Road at 7.30am on Wednesday.

Police said three men were helping them with their enquiries but no arrests had been made.

Five police cars and three vans were seen in the area by residents. The police dog unit was also involved in the raid.

Leaflets were put through letterboxes and officers knocked on doors as part of their investigation.