Entrance sign stolen

A SIGN at the eastern entrance to Whitchurch has been stolen less than a year after it was installed.

The £1,000 sign, which was put up in Hardwick Road in February, was removed at some point on Thursday night last week.

It was one of three that the parish council commissioned, the other two of which were installed at the northern and southern ends of High Street.

The sign features artwork by pupils from Whitchurch Primary School which depicts Whitchurch toll bridge and the River Thames with St Mary’s church in the background.

Jim Donahue, the parish council chairman, spotted it missing as he was driving home from the gym at Mapledurham the morning afterwards. He alerted the police.

He said: “Of the three signs it’s most shielded from public view so I suppose someone felt it was an opportunity. It’s naturally very disappointing but hopefully it’s an isolated incident.”

The council will replace the sign and urged anyone with information to pass on to the police on 101.