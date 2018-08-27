Monday, 27 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Driver fined

A MAN was fined £115 for driving without a suitable licence.

Stephen Gary Hiscock, 40, of High Street, Nettlebed, was convicted at Oxford Magistrates’ Court of committing the offence on the A327 Shinfield Road in Reading on February 26.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge £30 and costs of £85 and had three penalty points added to his licence.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33