Driver fined

Residents unhappy with plans to ‘squeeze’ in home
PLANS to build an infill house in Sonning Common ... [more]
Monday, 27 August 2018
A MAN has been fined £325 for speeding.
James Henry Hill, 37, from Ipsden, was convicted at Oxford Magistrates’ Court of exceeding 70mph on the A33 in Reading, a dual carriageway, on May 2.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32, costs of £85 and had five penalty points added to his licence.
27 August 2018
More News:
Residents unhappy with plans to ‘squeeze’ in home
PLANS to build an infill house in Sonning Common ... [more]
Strongman display pulls in crowds at school fun day
HUNDREDS of people attended a fun day in aid of ... [more]
POLL: Have your say