Twinning sign stolen

AN aluminium plaque commemorating Whitchurch and Goring Heath’s twinning with La Bouille in France has been stolen.

The sign, which was affixed to a wall in Whitchurch high street opposite the entrance to Eastfield Lane, was found to be missing last week.

However, it might have been taken on August 16, the same night that a £1,000 sign at the entrance to the village in Eastfield Lane was taken.

The blue plaque was designed by the late villager Ray Honey in 1985 and paid for by the parish council.

The theft has been reported to the police.