Police warn of phone scammers

RESIDENTS in the Henley area are being targeted by phone scammers.

Police have issued a warning about criminals posing as officers claiming to be from the Metropolitan Police or New Scotland Yard.

They call people and advise them to withdraw cash from their bank immediately as there is an ongoing investigation into it and their money is not safe.

They say the money should be boxed up so it can be collected and stored. A courier then arrives to collect it.

The bogus officers give a shoulder number and a crime reference number.

The scammers warn victims not to tell anyone at the bank what the money is for as the investigation is “ongoing” and advise them to say that it is for a car or another expensive item.

If a victim seems unsure, they are told to call 161 and ask for a sergeant or a detective constable.

However, the scammers do not clear the line and the original caller just passes the phone to someone else to confirm the story.

Police say anyone who is targeted by these calls should hang up immediately and report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.