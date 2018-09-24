Monday, 24 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Police warn of phone scammers

RESIDENTS in the Henley area are being targeted by phone scammers.

Police have issued a warning about criminals posing as officers claiming to be from the Metropolitan Police or New Scotland Yard.

They call people and advise them to withdraw cash from their bank immediately as there is an ongoing investigation into it and their money is not safe.

They say the money should be boxed up so it can be collected and stored. A courier then arrives to collect it.

The bogus officers give a shoulder number and a crime reference number.

The scammers warn victims not to tell anyone at the bank what the money is for as the investigation is “ongoing” and advise them to say that it is for a car or another expensive item.

If a victim seems unsure, they are told to call 161 and ask for a sergeant or a detective constable.

However, the scammers do not clear the line and the original caller just passes the phone to someone else to confirm the story.

Police say anyone who is targeted by these calls should hang up immediately and report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33