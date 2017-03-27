Monday, 27 March 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Half prefer to invest in homes than pensions

Half prefer to invest in homes than pensions

NEARLY half (46 per cent) of British adults thought buying property would be the best way of making money for their retirement in 2014/16 — up from 43 per cent in 2012/14, according to new data from the Wealth and Assets Survey published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Meanwhile, 40 per cent of adults believed employer pension schemes were the safest way to save for retirement — broadly similar to the previous period.

Overall, only 14 per cent of adults were “not at all confident” that their income in retirement would provide the standard of living that they hope for, down from 20 per cent in 2012/14. However, this figure stood at 19 per cent for 16-24 year olds in 2014/16.

Property

Looking for a job?

Account Management

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Award Winning Manual Handling Specialists Seeking enthusiastic, organised and hardworking individuals to join our ...

 

Veterinary Receptionist

Location Caversham

Part-time Veterinary Receptionist Join our friendly team at Oakley Veterinary Clinic in Caversham. We pride ourselves ...

 

Advertising Manager

Location Henley-on-Thames

Advertising Manager sought. The Henley Standard is a long established paid for weekly circulating in one of the most ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33