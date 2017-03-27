Top-floor flats have come right out of the top drawer
When developer Chesterton Commercial bought 15 Bell Street, they had more than the average ... [more]
Monday, 27 March 2017
27/03/2017
NEARLY half (46 per cent) of British adults thought buying property would be the best way of making money for their retirement in 2014/16 — up from 43 per cent in 2012/14, according to new data from the Wealth and Assets Survey published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Meanwhile, 40 per cent of adults believed employer pension schemes were the safest way to save for retirement — broadly similar to the previous period.
Overall, only 14 per cent of adults were “not at all confident” that their income in retirement would provide the standard of living that they hope for, down from 20 per cent in 2012/14. However, this figure stood at 19 per cent for 16-24 year olds in 2014/16.
Top-floor flats have come right out of the top drawer
When developer Chesterton Commercial bought 15 Bell Street, they had more than the average ... [more]
'Old meets new' extension will more than pay for itself
This week, property reporter LUCY BOON explores a Victorian-contemporary fusion with hidden depths ... [more]
Half prefer to invest in homes than pensions
NEARLY half (46 per cent) of British adults thought buying property would be the best way of making ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Award Winning Manual Handling Specialists Seeking enthusiastic, organised and hardworking individuals to join our ...
Location Caversham
Part-time Veterinary Receptionist Join our friendly team at Oakley Veterinary Clinic in Caversham. We pride ourselves ...
Location Henley-on-Thames
Advertising Manager sought. The Henley Standard is a long established paid for weekly circulating in one of the most ...