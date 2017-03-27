Half prefer to invest in homes than pensions

NEARLY half (46 per cent) of British adults thought buying property would be the best way of making money for their retirement in 2014/16 — up from 43 per cent in 2012/14, according to new data from the Wealth and Assets Survey published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Meanwhile, 40 per cent of adults believed employer pension schemes were the safest way to save for retirement — broadly similar to the previous period.

Overall, only 14 per cent of adults were “not at all confident” that their income in retirement would provide the standard of living that they hope for, down from 20 per cent in 2012/14. However, this figure stood at 19 per cent for 16-24 year olds in 2014/16.