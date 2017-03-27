Monday, 27 March 2017

Estate agent links up with Friends of Trinity

HENLEY’S newest estate agency has been confirmed as a major sponsorship partner for local primary school charity the Friends Of Trinity School (FOTS).

Penny & Sinclair’s Henley director James Donigan called the news “Very exciting!” adding: “We are very proud to have been selected, being so new to the town.”

The Hart Street agency will be supporting lots of Trinity C of E Primary School events through the year — including the May Fair.

But most importantly,
ex-Trinity pupil James says the agency will donate £200 to FOTS for every Penny & Sinclair house sale in the school’s catchment area.

The agency hopes the sponsorship will be a boost to FOTS’s finances, as well as being another reason to ask P&S for a valuation.

