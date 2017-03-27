Campaigners want to redevelop old school

A COMMUNITY-led housing organisation is calling on people to support its bid to buy a beautiful old school and turn it into community-led affordable homes.

Homes for Oxford (HfO) — a coalition of several housing groups — is inviting the Oxford community to submit supporting statements to support its application to buy the Irving Building, which is located in the east of the city.

The much-loved building is owned by Cowley St John Parochial Parish Church and was home to SS Mary and John Primary School until July 2015.

HFO spokesperson Fran Ryan said: “Our vision for the Irving Building acknowledges both the fact that it is a much-loved community landmark and the desperate need for housing in the city that is genuinely and permanently affordable.”

If successful, HfO wants to transform the school and surrounding site into a community-owned, mixed tenure development with at least 50 per cent permanently affordable homes.

HfO will also reduce traffic on the site and in the surrounding area by making it a condition of residence that car ownership is limited and residents are required to join car-sharing clubs.