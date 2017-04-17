Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Many believe Brexit will cause house price rise

Many believe Brexit will cause house price rise

ON the day that the British government triggered Article 50, YouGov research commissioned by credit information provider Equifax revealed that 36 per cent of people living in the South of England said they thought the average cost of buying a home in the UK will increase as a result of the country’s exit from the European Union.

Scots were the highest percentage in the UK, with 44 per cent saying they think that prices could go up.

It seems that Londoners are the most worried about Brexit having a negative effect on property prices, with 18 per cent saying they think the average cost of buying a property could decrease. Just nine per cent in the North, Midlands and East think prices will fall as a consequence of the UK leaving the EU.

Meanwhile, 60 per cent of Londoners strongly agreed with the proposition that “Young people aged 16 to 24 today will generally be unable to get on to the property ladder without a considerable amount of financial support from their parents or grandparents.”

Property

Looking for a job?

chef required

Location SUDBURY

CHEF Required at Sue Ryder Nettlebed Hospice Full-time, working on a two week rota which includes some weekends To ...

 

day and night careers

Location Reading

Outstanding Care Home has vacancies for Day and Night Carers No experience necessary, but a caring and compassionate ...

 

Financial Controller

Financial Controller for Henley based Anglo-Italian Technology Company 20-25 Hours a week, flexible working Hands on ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33