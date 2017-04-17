Agency's offerings among cream of the Easter crop

This week LUCY BOON found two properties with a similar topping but very different centres

WHEN tucking into a freshly baked English scone, you’re more than likely to be enjoying a silky smooth and slightly nutty helping of clotted cream.

That pale buttercup colour is distinctive — and it’s also a feature of two Chancellors properties that are currently looking for new samplers of their wares.

In Charvil, this great-condition family offering has been given the interior design treatment throughout, and comes with a huge 202 sq m of space (that’s more than 2,000 sq ft).

The highlight is the kitchen-breakfast room, and it’s in the catchment for Sonning primary schools — as well as being close to Twyford train/Crossrail station.

Give this property a bite and you’ll be marvelling at the inside.

Meanwhile, over on the other side of Henley, in Nuffield, this four/five-bedroom house comes with masses of space too — at 2,634 sq ft (245 sq m), and offers a detached garage block as well as outbuildings.

It’s in very good condition thanks to the owners having looked after it well, and the kitchen is a true country cooks’ domain, offering not only a three-door gas Aga, but a five-door electric oven as well as plenty of work space.

The living room has been recently decorated and comes with a warm-your-cockles log-burning stove.

One of the highlights of this property is its generous plot and outstanding position. The far-reaching views from the various rooms are truly scrumptious.

CHARVIL PROPERTY

l Reception rooms: two/three

l Bedrooms: five

l Bathrooms: two (one en suite)

l Other: detached, double garage, garden, utility room, downstairs WC, close to Twyford train station (Reading, Oxford, London Paddington)

l Internal space: 2,184 sq ft / 202.9 sq m

Guide price: £850,000

Agency: Chancellors on (01491) 571157

NUFFIELD PROPERTY

l Reception rooms: three/four

l Bedrooms: four/five

l Bathrooms: two

l Other: semi-rural location, garden,

semi-detached, garage, outbuildings, downstairs WC, utility room, pantry, boot room

l Internal space: 2,634 sq ft / 245 sq m

Guide price: £895,000

Agency: Chancellors on (01491) 571157