Monday, 08 May 2017
PROPERTY investors and hopeful homeowners will be casting their eyes over the catalogue for Romans’ auction later this month.
The third of its kind to be held this year, the event will take place at 1.30pm on Wednesday, May 17, at the Green Park Conference Centre in Reading.
The last sale saw hundreds attend to witness a varied catalogue of properties and investments go under the hammer.
On that occasion, one of the star lots was a five-bedroom detached house in Wallner Way, Wokingham, which requires complete renovation. This sold after some extremely competitive bidding for £408,000 from a guide price of £340,000.
Looking ahead to the May 17 event, Romans’ auctions director Simon Clayton said: “With such a wide range of properties on offer, I am expecting a mixture of those searching for owner-occupied properties and savvy investors.
“In this catalogue we have some great potential for capital growth as a number of properties are in close proximity to soon to be opened Crossrail stations where prices are set to skyrocket in the next few years.”
