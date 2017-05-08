PROPERTY investors and hopeful homeowners will be casting their eyes over the catalogue for Romans’ ... [more]
Monday, 08 May 2017
A SURVEY by property portal OnTheMarket.com has found that up to £30,000 could be added to the price of homes with “regal” titles.
For example, Highclere House, Pendragon Hall and Matchwood Manor sound like ancient family seats but in real life all are new — and one is a bungalow.
An upscale address also adds value to a property, with the London market being particularly sensitive in this respect.
Another survey, this time commissioned by Mayfair estate agent Wetherell, found that the “best” addresses can add as much as 40 per cent.
What's in a name? Up to £30,000
