Monday, 08 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

What's in a name? Up to £30,000

A SURVEY by property portal OnTheMarket.com has found that up to £30,000 could be added to the price of homes with “regal” titles.

For example, Highclere House, Pendragon Hall and Matchwood Manor sound like ancient family seats but in real life all are new — and one is a bungalow.

An upscale address also adds value to a property, with the London market being particularly sensitive in this respect.

Another survey, this time commissioned by Mayfair estate agent Wetherell, found that the “best” addresses can add as much as 40 per cent.

Property

PROPERTY investors and hopeful homeowners will be casting their eyes over the catalogue for Romans’ ... [more]

 

Looking for a job?

Brewery Driver

Location Marlow Bottom

We are a large micro-brewery, based in Marlow, who produce and distribute real ale. We are looking for someone full ...

 

Receptionist & Cover Supervisor

Location Reading

The Langtree School seek to fill the following vacancies: Part-time Receptionist - Grade 4 (15,807 - £16,491) pro rata ...

 

Sales /Admin Assistant

Location Henley-on-Thames

Part-time Sales/Admin Assistant We currently have a vacancy for a part-time Sales/Admin Assistant for the Henley ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33