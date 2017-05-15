Anne's feeling good about her upcoming move to Theale

WHEN Mrs Anne Wells visited her friends, who had just moved to a new apartment in Theale, she was very impressed with their new home and with the development of which it is part — Cumber Place.

In fact, she was so impressed that she will shortly be moving there herself.

Cumber Place on Theale High Street is a collection of five two-bedroom and three-bedroom houses, and 22 new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments designed for the over-55s.

Prices start from £420,000 for a three-bedroom apartment and from £460,000 for a two-bedroom house with sun room, balcony and garden.

Each new home has been designed to provide plenty of living space but with fewer bedrooms than one would expect in a family property of a similar size.

“My apartment has three bedrooms and this was a part of the attraction,” says Anne. “They are all of a good size and I will be able to have visitors to stay. I don’t feel I am downsizing too much and am able to keep most of my furniture, which is a big plus.”

The developers, Beechcroft, have paid careful attention to the landscaped setting and both the communal and private gardens will be maintained by the estate manager who handles the day to day administration of the development. For her part, the estate management service was certainly an attraction for Anne Wells.

She says: “My friends moved here from a house with a big garden, and they are very happy. Visiting them made me aware of all the advantages of being in an apartment and having someone to cope with the maintenance work.

“I’ve spent the last 31 years on my hands and knees working on this garden and now I want to live somewhere where I won’t have to clear up leaves or deal with the moss.”

The location of Cumber Place is also crucial to its appeal.

As Anne explains: “All the shops are within easy walking distance. In the house where I’ve been living for many years, I’ve had to climb a hill whenever I use the bus service, but at Theale everything is ‘on the flat’, which will be useful if I’m ever in a position where I can’t drive.

“There’s also a railway station and good bus routes almost on the doorstep which makes travelling around so much easier.”

For more information on Cumber Place, call estate agents Davis Tate on 0118 984 5333.