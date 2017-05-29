Apartments are one in a... £1million

LAST week’s stunning Ballards-marketed Malthouse properties aren’t the only ones Standard Property has come across that cost in the region of £1million in her time.

Indeed, sales of million-pound apartments in England and Wales have risen threefold over the past decade, with Lloyds Bank saying exclusive apartments now account for nearly a quarter of all million-pound-plus sales.

Take, for instance, this £1million property at Boughton House, Green Lane, Henley, which offers a massive amount of living space encompassing a walk-in larder, separate utility and four bedrooms.

The gardens are well landscaped, plus you get private parking, garden storage and a feeling of tranquillity just a 10-minute walk from town.

Phil Booth of the local estate agency of the same name says: “One of only nine purpose-built and exclusive apartments, this penthouse occupies the whole of the second floor and offers more than 2,500 sq ft of accommodation.”

The owner says the penthouse’s perfect buyer is probably not a family but rather someone looking for the amount of space on offer, the gardens, tranquillity, proximity to town and flexible bedroom/office space with big entertaining areas.

For more information, contact Philip Booth Esq on (01491) 635343.

Over on the other side of town, a four-bedroom penthouse apartment in the fabled Royal Mansions building — a former upmarket hotel — has a guide price of £1,250,000.

With 2,050 sq ft of space and spectacular views over the bridge/boat section of the River Thames, along with a direct view of the regatta finish line, this place is something pretty special.

Davis Tate’s Henley branch manager Jason Applebey says: “Every so often a rare riverside property becomes available in central Henley. Royal Mansions offers a discerning home owner the opportunity to own a piece of Henley ‘skyline’ affording the best of riverside and iconic Henley bridge views too.”

For more information, call Davis Tate on (01491) 412345.

Thousands rather than millions…

NOT a millionaire? Not many of us are! So why not rent instead?

These eight brand new, high-spec rental properties in Friday Street are ready to move in to right now — with prices starting from £1,500 per calendar month (plus fees) for a one-bedroom with open-plan living/kitchen, bathroom, shared bike rack entrance and more, all the way up to £1,750pcm (plus fees) for a secluded one-bedroom duplex with its own courtyard.

The finish on this development — a former Grade II-listed mill house — is spectacular, and the five flats and three duplexes will appeal to those wanting something different at the upper end of the market, right in the centre of Henley.

Alex Lee, residential lettings associate at Savills, says: “These fantastic apartments present a unique opportunity for a professional tenant looking to rent something special in the heart of Henley, right by the River Thames and only 0.3 miles from the station.”

For more information contact joint agencies Savills on (01491) 843000 and Ballards on (01491) 411055.