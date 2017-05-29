Designs impress impurrtant clients

ESTATE agents are commonly found on most high streets, but you won’t have seen one quite like this...

The Blue Cross pet charity recently announced that it was opening the world’s first estate agent for cats.

The pop-up estate agents in London offered a unique portfolio of properties for sale — all designed and built exclusively with feline tenants in mind.

Each of the properties listed, from Pawgian — sorry, Georgian — manors to quaint chocolate box kittages, — sorry, cottages — were constructed of cardboard.

The inspiration for this unique prop-paw-sition came from observing a common feline phenomenon — that cats simply love cardboard boxes.

The more serious message behind the estate agent for cats is the importance for pets to have mental stimulation and a private place to have some quiet time where they won’t be disturbed.

Blue Cross also wants to promote the hundreds of homeless and unwanted cats currently in its care, all needing a real home to call their own.

Ryan Neile, head of animal behaviour at Blue Cross, said: “Cats are very inquisitive and love to explore new things, so most won’t hesitate to jump inside a cardboard box.

“Owners often provide cardboard boxes for kittens to climb and play on and jump in, and these early experiences create an affection for boxes in later life. Cats also love to hide and feel safe and secure. They will often seek out dark nooks and crannies with high sides.”

The cardboard box architects include journalists and bloggers, designers, retailers, 3D design university students and even schoolchildren. The box homes, including a tropical tepee, thatched cottage and palatial Taj Mahal were put up for sale via a silent auction ballot in the pop-up estate agents, with the proceeds going to help the thousands of homeless, unwanted, sick and injured pet Blue Cross cares for each year.

Each cat featured in the imagery used at the estate agent for cats was a Blue Cross rescue pet looking to find its forever home.

For more on Blue Cross’s estate agent for cats, visit www.bluecross.org.uk/

catsloveboxes